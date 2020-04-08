You are the owner of this article.
St. Charles County issues new orders for nursing homes following coronavirus outbreak
St. Charles County issues new orders for nursing homes following coronavirus outbreak

More than three dozen people at St. Charles nursing home sickened by coronavirus

Ambulance drivers with St. Charles County Ambulance District wheel a man into Frontier Health and Rehabilitation Center by gurney on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. More than three dozen people at the St. Charles nursing home were sickened by coronavirus. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — Nursing homes must do more to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and report positive cases of COVID-19 more quickly, county health officials ordered Wednesday.

An outbreak at Frontier Health and Rehabilitation nursing home in St. Charles has sickened 10 staff members and 42 residents. Five residents have died.

Starting Thursday, all assisted living and care facilities in the county must monitor residents and staff for symptoms, alert the health department of potential illnesses, practice recommended sanitation and hygiene standards and limit visitors to the facilities. 

The facilities must also report to the health department any positive test results within six hours and hospitalizations and deaths within 24 hours, starting Friday. Negative test results must also be reported within 24 hours.

Demetrius Cianci-Chapman, county health director, issued the two orders this week.

"We are at a crucial stage in our efforts to protect St. Charles County residents and the entire metropolitan area from worsening impact," Cianci-Chapman said Wednesday in a statement.

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

