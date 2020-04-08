St. Charles County issues new orders for nursing homes following coronavirus outbreak

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — Nursing homes must do more to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and report positive cases of COVID-19 more quickly, county health officials ordered Wednesday.

An outbreak at Frontier Health and Rehabilitation nursing home in St. Charles has sickened 10 staff members and 42 residents. Five residents have died.

Starting Thursday, all assisted living and care facilities in the county must monitor residents and staff for symptoms, alert the health department of potential illnesses, practice recommended sanitation and hygiene standards and limit visitors to the facilities.

The facilities must also report to the health department any positive test results within six hours and hospitalizations and deaths within 24 hours, starting Friday. Negative test results must also be reported within 24 hours.

Demetrius Cianci-Chapman, county health director, issued the two orders this week.

"We are at a crucial stage in our efforts to protect St. Charles County residents and the entire metropolitan area from worsening impact," Cianci-Chapman said Wednesday in a statement.

