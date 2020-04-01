St. Charles County Pet Adoption Center worker hospitalized with COVID-19

ST. PETERS — An employee at the St. Charles County Pet Adoption Center is hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a county spokeswoman.

The employee last worked on March 20 at the adoption center, 4850 Mid Rivers Mall Drive. The center closed to the public on March 25. Anyone recovering a lost animal can make an appointment by calling 636-979-7387.

The county's health department is investigating the employee's contacts and cleaning the center according to federal guidelines, the county's statement said.

