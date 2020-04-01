You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
St. Charles County Pet Adoption Center worker hospitalized with COVID-19
0 comments

St. Charles County Pet Adoption Center worker hospitalized with COVID-19

ST. PETERS — An employee at the St. Charles County Pet Adoption Center is hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a county spokeswoman.

The employee last worked on March 20 at the adoption center, 4850 Mid Rivers Mall Drive. The center closed to the public on March 25. Anyone recovering a lost animal can make an appointment by calling 636-979-7387.

The county's health department is investigating the employee's contacts and cleaning the center according to federal guidelines, the county's statement said.

• Retail stores in the region that are cutting hours or closing due to the coronavirus

• Area restaurants that are closing, switching to carryout or otherwise adjusting due to the coronavirus

• Fundraising campaigns will benefit artists, restaurant workers in St. Louis

• Area events canceled or postponed

• COVID-19 cases in Missouri by county

• Cases in Missouri by date

• Cases in the United States

• CDC fact sheet: Prevention and treatment

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Go fish: No permit required starting Friday in Missouri
Coronavirus

Go fish: No permit required starting Friday in Missouri

The Missouri Department of Conservation announced Tuesday that it will waive requirements for fishing permits or trout tags from March 27 through April 15 to help Missourians looking for recreation while maintaining distance from other people to fight the spread of the coronavirus and Covid-19, the disease the virus causes. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports