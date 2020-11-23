St. Charles County police recruit training led to outbreak, union says

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — Commanders with the St. Charles County Police Department failed to have proper health protections in place last month when nine police recruits trained in defensive tactics, leading to an outbreak of the coronavirus at the department, the police union alleged Monday.

Department officials contend that safety protocols were in place during training but that social distancing wasn't possible during defense classes. The union says no precautions were used during the training and that recruits also rode in patrol cars with trainers.

Training now takes place primarily online. When recruits are in the field, for firearms practice, for instance, social distancing is followed, department officials said.

“Our members just wanted the county to know this was wrong,” union representative Dave Reagan said. “It was irresponsible. It should have been done under safety protocols.”

At least one recruit trained while not aware of being positive for COVID-19, department spokeswoman Val Joyner said, and one field training officer later tested positive.