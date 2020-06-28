You are the owner of this article.
St. Charles County priest diagnosed with coronavirus
St. Charles County priest diagnosed with coronavirus

ST. PAUL — A priest at St. Paul Catholic Church has been diagnosed with coronavirus, church officials said Saturday.

Father Gerald Blessing said on the church website that mass will be canceled for two weeks due to his diagnosis.

Blessing said in a statement that he woke up Thursday with chest congestion and was tested that same day. He received his positive results on Saturday.

Church services are being videotaped and linked online.

A post on the church Facebook page on Sunday states that two staff members are quarantining at home. Public mass will not be held before at least July 7.

Congregants have arranged to bring food to Blessing and his family for the next 14 days, according to another Facebook post.

