St. Charles County reaches 177 cases of new coronavirus, provides data by ZIP code
St. Charles County reaches 177 cases of new coronavirus, provides data by ZIP code

Updated at 3:15 p.m. Sunday with ZIP code data.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — There were 22 new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in St. Charles County Saturday.

These cases bring the county's total to 177, as of Sunday morning. The county has also reported seven deaths due to the virus.

Officials released case numbers by ZIP code on Sunday. Most of the cases — 43 of them — are located in the 63301 ZIP code, which contains much of the city of St. Charles.

Thirty-one cases are located in the 63376 ZIP code, which encompasses much of St. Peters.

On Saturday, health officials confirmed that a man in his 70s in St. Charles County has died from COVID-19.

