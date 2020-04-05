St. Charles County reaches 177 cases of new coronavirus

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — There were 22 new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in St. Charles County Saturday.
These cases bringing the county's total to 177, as of Sunday morning. The county has also seen seven deaths due to the virus.
On Saturday, health officials confirmed that a man in his 70s in St. Charles County has died from COVID-19.
