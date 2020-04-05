St. Charles County reaches 179 cases of new coronavirus, provides data by ZIP code

Updated at 5 p.m. with new case numbers.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — There were 2 new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in St. Charles County Sunday.

These cases bring the county's total to 179, as of Sunday afternoon. The county has also reported seven deaths due to the virus.

Officials released case numbers by ZIP code on Sunday. Most of the cases — 43 of them — are located in the 63301 ZIP code, which contains much of the city of St. Charles.

Thirty-one cases are located in the 63376 ZIP code, which encompasses much of St. Peters.