You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
St. Charles County reports fourth COVID-19 death, at least 11th in STL region
0 comments

St. Charles County reports fourth COVID-19 death, at least 11th in STL region

coronaviruse

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). CDC/ Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAMS

 CDC

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A fourth person has died from COVID-19 in St. Charles County, marking at least the 11th death from the disease in the St. Louis area. 

The death announced Wednesday was a man in his 70s. St. Charles County health officials were notified of his death before getting a positive test result for the virus Tuesday, county spokeswoman Mary Enger said. The county would not release more information about the case, Enger said. 

The county now has 103 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The previous deaths were an 83-year-old woman, reported Tuesday, and two men in their 70s, whose deaths were reported March 24 and March 28. 

In St. Louis there has been one confirmed death, Jazmond Dixon, 31, who was a biomedical services employee of the Red Cross in St. Louis.

St. Louis County has four confirmed COVID-19 deaths: former Webster Groves preschool teacher Juanita Eason Graham, 55Judy Wilson-Griffin, a nurse at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in her 60s, and a man and woman in their 80s who have not yet been publicly identified.

In Metro East, St. Clair County has reported two deaths from the virus, a woman in her 30s and a woman in her 80s who have not been identified. 

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Go fish: No permit required starting Friday in Missouri
Coronavirus

Go fish: No permit required starting Friday in Missouri

The Missouri Department of Conservation announced Tuesday that it will waive requirements for fishing permits or trout tags from March 27 through April 15 to help Missourians looking for recreation while maintaining distance from other people to fight the spread of the coronavirus and Covid-19, the disease the virus causes. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports