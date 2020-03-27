St. Charles County reports second virus-related death

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A second person has died in St. Charles County of COVID-19, according to a news release from the St. Charles County Health Department.

No other information about the patient was released.

A man in his 70s was the first person to die of COVID-19. The county has 32 cases.

