St. Charles County reports second virus-related death

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A second person has died in St. Charles County of COVID-19, according to a news release from the St. Charles County Health Department.
No other information about the patient was released.
A man in his 70s was the first person to die of COVID-19. The county has 32 cases.
• Read about retail stores in the region that are cutting hours or closing due to the coronavirus.
• Read the list of area restaurants that are closing, switching to carryout or otherwise adjusting due to the coronavirus.
• Area events canceled or postponed
• Read the list of canceled sports events.