St. Charles County reports second virus-related death
ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A second person has died in St. Charles County of COVID-19, according to a news release from the St. Charles County Health Department. 

No other information about the patient was released.

A man in his 70s was the first person to die of COVID-19. The county has 32 cases. 

• Read about retail stores in the region that are cutting hours or closing due to the coronavirus.

• Read the list of area restaurants that are closing, switching to carryout or otherwise adjusting due to the coronavirus.

• Area events canceled or postponed

• Read the list of canceled sports events.

• COVID-19 cases in the United States

• CDC fact sheet: Prevention and treatment

