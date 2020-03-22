St. Charles County reports third COVID-19 case

St. Charles County now has three cases of COVID-19, according to the county's Health Department.

The third case, confirmed late Saturday, is a man in his 20s who traveled to Spain. Officials said he was quarantined since his return.

The health department is contacting those he interacted with.

The St. Charles County Health Department has a COVID-19 hotline, operating daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., at 636-949-1899. People can also get information online at sccmo.org/covid

While St. Louis City and County enacted orders for residents to stay at home, St. Charles County Executive said Saturday that he doesn't think the government should dictate which businesses close and which stay open.

