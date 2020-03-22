St. Charles County reports third COVID-19 case
0 comments

St. Charles County reports third COVID-19 case

  • 0

St. Charles County now has three cases of COVID-19, according to the county's Health Department.

The third case, confirmed late Saturday, is a man in his 20s who traveled to Spain. Officials said he was quarantined since his return.

The health department is contacting those he interacted with.

The St. Charles County Health Department has a COVID-19 hotline, operating daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., at 636-949-1899. People can also get information online at sccmo.org/covid

While St. Louis City and County enacted orders for residents to stay at home, St. Charles County Executive said Saturday that he doesn't think the government should dictate which businesses close and which stay open.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our free Coronavirus Update e-newsletter, including the latest cancellations, travel restrictions and invitations to live chats with trusted, local experts.




Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports