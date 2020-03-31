St. Charles County reports third COVID-19 death

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A third person has died from COVID-19 in St. Charles County, according to local health officials.

The patient is an 83-year-old woman, but the St. Charles County Health Department did not immediately answer questions or release more details about her case Tuesday.

The death comes as total cases in the county rose Tuesday to 95.

The county's two previous COVID-19 deaths were both men in their 70s, reported March 24 and March 28.

St. Louis County also confirmed its third death from the virus Tuesday, Juanita Eason Graham, 55, a former preschool teacher who died Saturday.

St. Louis has had one death from COVID-19 and St. Clair County in Illinois reported two known deaths connected to the coronavirus.

