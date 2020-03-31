; St. Charles County reports third COVID-19 death | Coronavirus | stltoday.com
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
St. Charles County reports third COVID-19 death
0 comments

St. Charles County reports third COVID-19 death

coronaviruse

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). CDC/ Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAMS

 CDC

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A third person has died from COVID-19 in St. Charles County, according to local health officials. 

The patient is an 83-year-old woman, but the St. Charles County Health Department did not immediately answer questions or release more details about her case Tuesday. 

The death comes as total cases in the county rose Tuesday to 95. 

The county's two previous COVID-19 deaths were both men in their 70s, reported March 24 and March 28. 

St. Louis County also confirmed its third death from the virus Tuesday, Juanita Eason Graham, 55, a former preschool teacher who died Saturday. 

St. Louis has had one death from COVID-19 and St. Clair County in Illinois reported two known deaths connected to the coronavirus.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Go fish: No permit required starting Friday in Missouri
Coronavirus

Go fish: No permit required starting Friday in Missouri

The Missouri Department of Conservation announced Tuesday that it will waive requirements for fishing permits or trout tags from March 27 through April 15 to help Missourians looking for recreation while maintaining distance from other people to fight the spread of the coronavirus and Covid-19, the disease the virus causes. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports