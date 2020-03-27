St. Clair County records first virus-related death
ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions died Friday of COVID-19 in St. Clair County, becoming the first county resident to have died from the disease.

County board Chairman Mark Kern said in a statement that the woman's death "is a tragic loss to our community and a reminder that no one is immune to COVID-19."

Health officials are investigating who may have been exposed to the virus by the woman.

As of Friday there were 12 people in the county infected by the virus and more than 2,500 cases statewide. 

