St. Francois County approves mask mandate

FARMINGTON — Residents of St. Francois County will have to start wearing masks in public places on Sept. 21 following a Tuesday vote by the county health board, according to a report from The Daily Journal and several other news outlets.

Compared with other rural counties in the St. Louis area, St. Francois County recorded few coronavirus cases early in the pandemic, but cases nearly tripled in recent weeks, prompting Tuesday's special meeting of the health board. The mask mandate will be in effect until Oct. 22, when the board meets again.

Children younger than 9 will not have to wear masks but will be encouraged to do so, according to the order. Businesses will be required to post information about the mandate and ensure patrons abide by requirements.

As of Monday, 1,591 St. Francois County residents have tested positive for the virus, and six people have died.

The county's health center reports 725 active cases. About 17% of those are associated with the department of corrections, and another 23% are cases in long-term care facilities.