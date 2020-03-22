St. Francois County reports first case of COVID-19

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY — Health officials announced Sunday that a woman in her 30s is the first person in the county to test positive for the coronavirus.
Officials said the woman is a health care worker who had contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case in another jurisdiction.
The woman has been quarantined since she was tested on March 20, officials said.
Rachel Rice • 314-340-8344
@RachelDRice on Twitter
Tags
We're presenting free coronavirus coverage to all our readers. Please consider a subscription to help us to continue this type of reporting.
Sign up for our free Coronavirus Update e-newsletter, including the latest cancellations, travel restrictions and invitations to live chats with trusted, local experts.
Error: Please try again later
Thanks! *