St. Francois County reports first case of COVID-19
St. Francois County reports first case of COVID-19

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY — Health officials announced Sunday that a woman in her 30s is the first person in the county to test positive for the coronavirus. 

Officials said the woman is a health care worker who had contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case in another jurisdiction.

The woman has been quarantined since she was tested on March 20, officials said.

