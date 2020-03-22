St. Francois County reports first case of COVID-19

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY — Health officials announced Sunday that a woman in her 30s is the first person in the county to test positive for the coronavirus.

Officials said the woman is a health care worker who had contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case in another jurisdiction.

The woman has been quarantined since she was tested on March 20, officials said.

