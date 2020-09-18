St. Francois County to amend mask order after law enforcement, county commission refuse criminal penalties

FARMINGTON — St. Francois County is set to amend its mask mandate on Monday, less than one week after it was passed by the county health center's board.
The new mandate will not include criminal penalties for residents who fail to abide, according to an announcement from Amber Elliot, director of the St. Francois County Health Center.
After the health center passed the initial mandate on Tuesday, the county commission said it would not sign the order as is, and both law enforcement officials and the county prosecutor said they would not enforce the order, Elliot said.
A news release issued by attorney Tom Burcham, who said he represents a group of businesses and individuals opposed to the mandate, claimed the health board wanted "to make criminals of their fellow citizens who choose to live without wearing a mask."
Elliot countered to the Daily Journal Online that the intent of the board was never to charge anyone with a crime and their only concern is protecting the public.
The board will reconvene for a special meeting Monday to sign the amended order, and it will go into effect the same day.
If businesses fail to follow the mandate, they could still get served with an injunction by the county's health center, according to the order.
During a Friday media call from the county health center, a doctor said if the county's COVID-19 cases continue to rise, they may have to use resources from the St. Louis area.
COVID-19 cases in the county nearly tripled in August, and for the week ending on Sept. 6, the county recorded 449 new cases, almost doubling the county's previous single-week high.
Taylor Tiamoyo Harris of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.
