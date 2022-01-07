 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis adds 65 beds in its warming shelters amid coronavirus surge, cold weather
ST. LOUIS — An additional 65 beds will be added to facilities operating as shelters as the city grapples with frigid conditions and a surging coronavirus. 

The city's Department of Human Services signed emergency contracts to add shelter beds in north St. Louis at Asbury United Methodist Church, 4001 Maffitt Avenue, and in south St. Louis at Cherokee Recreation Center, 3200 South Jefferson Avenue, said Nick Dunne, the city's communications director.

The recent increase in coronavirus cases has reduced shelter capacity, said Dunne, noting that contracts for additional beds and services are pending.

A city warming bus picks up at 13th and Chestnut Streets from 5:30-7 p.m. to transport people to shelters when the temperature drops below 32 degrees. 

From Dec. 29 to Jan. 4, the city reported nearly 442 new coronavirus cases and 168 people admitted to the hospital due to COVID-19.

