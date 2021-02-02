St. Louis adjusts qualifying condition for COVID vaccine to conform with state guidelines

ST. LOUIS — The acting director of the St. Louis Department of Health said Tuesday the city’s COVID-19 vaccine registration website had originally listed a body mass index (BMI) greater than 30 as a qualifying condition to get the vaccine, but that the threshold set by the state has since changed to 40.
The old guidelines led some to get emailed invitations to the city’s first large-scale mass vaccination event held Saturday at Union Station, where they were “allowed to go through the vaccination process,” Dr. Fredrick Echols told a special committee of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen.
About 1,800 people out of more than 34,000 who have registered on the city’s website were able to get their first dose of vaccine at Saturday’s event, he said. Priority went to those who signed up first.
The committee, chaired by Aldermanic President Lewis Reed, met with Echols to discuss several reports of people getting doses who did not meet the current eligibility requirements set by the state — with jobs in health care or emergency services, over the age of 65 or have certain underlying health conditions.
One of the underlying conditions is obesity, which the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has defined for vaccine eligibility as having a BMI greater than 40.
The city’s registration website has since been revised to reflect the correct threshold of 40, Echols said.
Some who received invites to Saturday’s event told staff upon arrival that they didn’t meet any of the state requirements, and those individuals were turned away, Echols said. Others, however, may not have understood the state requirements.
"We ask people to be honest to ensure that those at highest risk are able to receive the vaccine," Echols said.
Reed said many people don’t know how to calculate their BMI.
“The average person wouldn’t have any idea what their BMI is, so they’d just be guessing,” Reed said.
The problem may reach beyond the BMI mistake, however.
Alderman Christine Ingrassia, D-6th Ward, said she was contacted by 20 to 30 individuals under the age of 65 who did not mark any of the underlying conditions on their registration form, yet they still received email invites and got the vaccine; as well as those with underlying conditions who registered immediately and did not get an invite.
Ingrassia requested to see the registration forms of all those who received doses Saturday, with their names and addresses removed. “I just need to know why they qualified,” Ingrassia said. Echols said he could provide the forms to Reed in the next two days.
Alderman Cara Spencer, chair of the aldermanic Health and Human Services Committee, has also scheduled a committee meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday to discuss the issues with vaccine registration. Spencer, D-20th Ward, and Reed are among four candidates running for mayor in the March 2 primary.