St. Louis adjusts qualifying condition for COVID vaccine to conform with state guidelines

One of the underlying conditions is obesity, which the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has defined for vaccine eligibility as having a BMI greater than 40.

The city’s registration website has since been revised to reflect the correct threshold of 40, Echols said.

Some who received invites to Saturday’s event told staff upon arrival that they didn’t meet any of the state requirements, and those individuals were turned away, Echols said. Others, however, may not have understood the state requirements.

"We ask people to be honest to ensure that those at highest risk are able to receive the vaccine," Echols said.

Reed said many people don’t know how to calculate their BMI.

“The average person wouldn’t have any idea what their BMI is, so they’d just be guessing,” Reed said.

The problem may reach beyond the BMI mistake, however.