St. Louis and Jackson counties sue to overturn health ruling, accuse Missouri attorney general of creating ‘chaos’

Public health institutions across the state have sought legal advice on whether they can continue to require infected patients to isolate at home or advise school districts on mask rules.

According to Jackson and St. Louis counties, the court ruling and Schmitt’s stance threaten to undermine public health departments’ efforts to control the spread of all infectious diseases, not just COVID-19.

“At the direction of General Schmitt, various counties across the State have now taken the position that public health authorities in the State have absolutely no power to order citizens who have tested positive for any communicable disease, whether that is COVID-19, tuberculosis, or any other of the myriad diseases, to quarantine or remain in isolation,” the counties says in their motion.

“In short, if the Court’s Judgment is not set aside, community spread of all communicable diseases will no doubt skyrocket in this State, while the mechanisms for combating any such spread will have been dismantled.”