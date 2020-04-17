St. Louis area coronavirus deaths climb past 150, as Illinois has biggest daily spike in cases

ST. LOUIS — At least 153 people with COVID-19 in the St. Louis metro area had died by Friday afternoon, as Illinois reported its largest single-day spike in cases since the start of the outbreak.

Illinois officials announced 1,842 additional COVID-19 cases Friday for a total of 27,575 in the state, including 1,134 deaths.

Missouri added 172 new confirmed cases and 13 additional deaths Friday, bringing the state's total to 5,283 cases and 165 deaths.

The St. Louis metro continued to be the highest concentration of cases and deaths in Missouri, with St. Louis County reporting the most cases, topping 2,000 Friday and adding seven new deaths for a total of 70.

St. Louis area COVID-19 hospitalizations remained stable Friday.

A total of 684 people were hospitalized in connection to the virus at the region's largest hospital networks — BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s Hospital, down three from the day before.

There were 173 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units at the hospitals, down six from the previous day, and 144 patients needed ventilators to help them breathe, down by 10.

Dr. Alex Garza, head of the St. Louis regional pandemic task force, said Friday that while the stable numbers show progress, social distancing measures are still necessary.