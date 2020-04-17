St. Louis area coronavirus deaths climb past 150, as Illinois has biggest daily spike in cases

ST. LOUIS — At least 153 people with COVID-19 in the St. Louis metro area had died by Friday afternoon, as Illinois reported its largest single-day spike in cases since the start of the outbreak.
Illinois officials announced 1,842 additional COVID-19 cases Friday for a total of 27,575 in the state, including 1,134 deaths.
Missouri added 172 new confirmed cases and 13 additional deaths Friday, bringing the state's total to 5,283 cases and 165 deaths.
The St. Louis metro continued to be the highest concentration of cases and deaths in Missouri, with St. Louis County reporting the most cases, topping 2,000 Friday and adding seven new deaths for a total of 70.
St. Louis area COVID-19 hospitalizations remained stable Friday.
A total of 684 people were hospitalized in connection to the virus at the region's largest hospital networks — BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s Hospital, down three from the day before.
There were 173 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units at the hospitals, down six from the previous day, and 144 patients needed ventilators to help them breathe, down by 10.
Dr. Alex Garza, head of the St. Louis regional pandemic task force, said Friday that while the stable numbers show progress, social distancing measures are still necessary.
The projected peak of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the area is around April 25, Garza has said.
Garza says projections estimate 71,000 people in the region could catch the virus by the end of April, though the majority of people will have minor symptoms and may never get tested.
In both Missouri and Illinois, state counts have differed from totals provided by local health departments, often lagging behind. But the latest numbers released on the local level in the St. Louis metro area include:
St. Louis County: 2,054 cases, 70 deaths as of Thursday. Deaths connected to the county include former Webster Groves preschool teacher Juanita Eason Graham, Judy Wilson-Griffin, a nurse at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Lisa Steelman, a paraprofessional at Rose Acres Elementary School, Jenniffer Anderson-Davis, a nurse that the Meramec Bluffs senior living community and Rev. Carl S. Smith, a North County minister and former St. Louis police officer.
St. Louis: 766 cases, 28 deaths as of Thursday. Deaths connected to the city include Jazmond Dixon, 31, who was a biomedical services employee of the Red Cross in St. Louis and at least five nursing home residents at Life Care Center in St. Louis. The nursing home reported that at least 40 residents and 9 employees tested positive for the virus as of Friday.
St. Charles County: 439 cases, 17 deaths as of Friday. Confirmed cases connected to the county include at least 60 residents and 12 staff at the Frontier Health & Rehabilitation nursing home. At least nine residents at the nursing home with the virus have died. There have also been at least 27 cases reported at the CenterPointe psychiatric hospital in the county.
Jefferson County: 154 cases, three deaths as of Thursday. At least six people at the Festus Manor Care Center nursing home have tested positive for the virus.
Franklin County: 92 cases, seven deaths as of Friday. At least 34 of the positive cases are from the Grandview Healthcare Center nursing home in Washington. Six of the nursing homes' residents who were infected have died.
St. Clair County: 258 cases, 17 deaths as of Friday. Two new deaths were announced Thursday, a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 80s, both with underlying conditions.
Madison County: 161 cases, 5 deaths as of Friday.
Monroe County: 50 cases, six deaths as of Friday. Five of the deaths are associated with an outbreak at Garden Place Senior Living in Columbia where at least 29 residents and staff have been sickened by the virus.
So far, Illinois has tested 130,163 people out of its population about 12.7 million. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday that the state would expand testing qualifications to cover anyone with symptoms.
As of Thursday, 51,545 out of Missouri's about 6.1 million people have gotten tested for the virus.
Nationally, by Friday afternoon more than 31,600 patients with the virus have died in the U.S., according to a New York Times database. Nearly 682,000 people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19.
• Area restaurants that are closing, switching to carryout or otherwise adjusting due to the coronavirus
• What to do if — or when — you get coronavirus symptoms, or a positive diagnosis
• Fundraising campaigns will benefit artists, restaurant workers in St. Louis
• These library locations are offering free meals for children
• COVID-19 in Missouri and Illinois: By the numbers
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.