St. Louis-area coronavirus deaths hit 178, as Illinois and Missouri cases continue to rise

ST. LOUIS — As Missouri topped 5,800 cases of COVID-19 and Illinois reported more than 31,500 infections Monday, at least 178 people in the St. Louis area with the coronavirus have died.

Missouri reported 140 more cases of the virus and one additional death Monday for a total of 5,807 cases in the state and 177 deaths.

Illinois officials reported 1,151 new confirmed cases, bringing the state total to 31,508. There were also 59 new deaths reported, for a total of 1,349. Thirty-three of the total deaths have been in the Metro East.

Officials across both states Monday said that increased testing was a key to being able to relax stay-home orders and begin to open up the economy.

As of Monday, Illinois has tested 148,358 people out of a population of about 12.7 million, or about 1,170 of every 100,000 people. In Missouri, as of Sunday about 55,873 people had been tested, or 910 of every 100,000 people.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said Monday that he hoped by early May the state would be testing about 50,000 people every week.

In both Missouri and Illinois, state counts of the virus have differed from totals provided by local health departments, often lagging behind. But the latest numbers released on the local level in the metro area include:

St. Louis County: 2,288 cases, 81 deaths. The county reported 53 additional cases and two new deaths Monday. Deaths connected to the county include Lisa Steelman, an employee at Rose Acres Elementary School; Jenniffer Anderson-Davis, a nurse at Meramec Bluffs senior living community; and the Rev. Carl S. Smith, a North County minister and former St. Louis police officer.