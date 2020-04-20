St. Louis-area coronavirus deaths hit 178, as Illinois and Missouri cases continue to rise

ST. LOUIS — As Missouri topped 5,800 cases of COVID-19 and Illinois reported more than 31,500 infections Monday, at least 178 people in the St. Louis area with the coronavirus have died.
Missouri reported 140 more cases of the virus and one additional death Monday for a total of 5,807 cases in the state and 177 deaths.
Illinois officials reported 1,151 new confirmed cases, bringing the state total to 31,508. There were also 59 new deaths reported, for a total of 1,349. Thirty-three of the total deaths have been in the Metro East.
Officials across both states Monday said that increased testing was a key to being able to relax stay-home orders and begin to open up the economy.
As of Monday, Illinois has tested 148,358 people out of a population of about 12.7 million, or about 1,170 of every 100,000 people. In Missouri, as of Sunday about 55,873 people had been tested, or 910 of every 100,000 people.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said Monday that he hoped by early May the state would be testing about 50,000 people every week.
In both Missouri and Illinois, state counts of the virus have differed from totals provided by local health departments, often lagging behind. But the latest numbers released on the local level in the metro area include:
St. Louis County: 2,288 cases, 81 deaths. The county reported 53 additional cases and two new deaths Monday. Deaths connected to the county include Lisa Steelman, an employee at Rose Acres Elementary School; Jenniffer Anderson-Davis, a nurse at Meramec Bluffs senior living community; and the Rev. Carl S. Smith, a North County minister and former St. Louis police officer.
St. Louis: 857 cases, 30 deaths. Deaths connected to the city include Jazmond Dixon, 31, who was a biomedical services employee of the Red Cross in St. Louis and at least five nursing home residents at Life Care Center in St. Louis.
St. Charles County: 467 cases, 23 deaths. The county reported four new deaths Monday. Confirmed cases connected to the county include at least 60 residents and 12 staff at Frontier Health & Rehabilitation nursing home. At least 11 residents at the nursing home with the virus have died. There have also been at least 27 cases reported at the CenterPointe psychiatric hospital in the county.
Jefferson County: 210 cases, three deaths. At least 64 people at the Festus Manor Care Center nursing home in the county have tested positive for the virus.
Franklin County: 101 cases, eight deaths as of Monday. At least 34 of the positive cases are from Grandview Healthcare Center nursing home in Washington. Seven of the nursing home's residents who were infected have died.
St. Clair County: 300 cases, 19 deaths as of Sunday. The county's cases include 54 cases and one death at Memorial Care Center long-term care in Belleville and 11 cases and one death at the BRIA of Belleville nursing home.
Madison County: 188 cases, eight deaths as of Sunday. One of the deaths was a resident at Edwardsville Care Center nursing home where there have been two confirmed cases.
Monroe County: 57 cases, six deaths. The county had no new cases Monday. Five of the county's deaths are associated with an outbreak at Garden Place Senior Living in Columbia where at least 49 people have been sickened by the virus.
Nationally, by Monday afternoon more than 36,100 patients with the virus have died in the U.S., according to a New York Times database. Nearly 753,300 people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19.
