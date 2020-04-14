St. Louis area coronavirus deaths top 110, as cases in Illinois, Missouri increase

Updated at 4:25 p.m. with new totals from Jefferson and St. Charles counties.

ST. LOUIS — At least 115 people in the St. Louis region with the new coronavirus have died, as cases of the virus topped 4,600 in Missouri and 23,000 in Illinois since the beginning of the outbreak.

New deaths in the region reported Monday, include eight in St. Louis County, where now 50 people with the virus have died.

In Missouri, there were 4,686 confirmed cases of the virus by Tuesday afternoon, including 133 deaths. The state's death toll from the virus is about 2.5 times higher than one week earlier.

In Illinois, there were 1,222 new cases and 74 new deaths reported Monday, bringing the state's total up to 23,247 cases and 868 total deaths connected to the pandemic.

That is about about 2.2 times more COVID-19 deaths in the state compared with the week before.

In both Missouri and Illinois, state counts have differed from totals provided by local health departments, often lagging behind. But the latest numbers released on the local level in the St. Louis metro area include:

St. Louis County: 1,811 cases, 50 deaths as of Monday. Deaths connected to the county include former Webster Groves preschool teacher Juanita Eason Graham, Judy Wilson-Griffin, a nurse at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Lisa Steelman, a paraprofessional at Rose Acres Elementary School and Rev. Carl S. Smith, a North County minister and former St. Louis police officer.