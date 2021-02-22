St. Louis area counties prepping to deliver thousands of vaccinations postponed by storm

Lisa Cox, spokeswoman for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, said in an email Monday that all of the first and second doses the state ordered between Feb. 10 and Feb. 16 — 186,000 in total — were delayed to some extent. It was unclear how many of those doses have arrived so far.

SSM Health rescheduled 1,200 COVID-19 vaccination appointments that were originally planned for last Monday.

Mercy did not cancel vaccine clinics, but in a couple of instances closed early, and some patients rescheduled who could not come due to weather, a spokeswoman said Monday.

BJC HealthCare rescheduled vaccinations that were planned for that Monday, said Mike Lauer, the system's executive director of emergency preparedness. BJC offered extra vaccinations over the weekend at Christian Hospital, to help make up the difference.

BJC ran normal clinics for the rest of the week, and few patients canceled, Lauer said.

"People are highly motivated to get the vaccine, so they made every effort that they possibly could to get to the clinic," Lauer said.

A mass vaccination event in Lincoln County, originally scheduled for Friday, will instead take place Tuesday at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds.

