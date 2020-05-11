St. Louis-area couple married nearly 61 years die on same day from COVID-19

Their children, 20 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren watched through a live video feed on Zoom. The priest asked for God’s protection and peace for the couple a last time.

The following Friday, with hospital waiting rooms off-limits, the Olwig family set up chairs and a small tent in the hospital parking lot to wait for news. That morning, under advice of a doctor, the family decided to take both Bill and Pat off life support.

A doctor walked to the parking lot about 12:40 p.m. to tearfully tell the siblings and other relatives that Bill had died. His wife followed about 40 minutes later.

Bill and Pat had intended their final charitable act to be donating their bodies to St. Louis University for research. Because of the risks of spreading the disease that killed them, that was not possible.

”They wanted to do it just as another way to give,” said their son Pat. “My dad had said, ‘Well, maybe someone can learn something.’”

Pat hopes, though, that people do learn from his parents’ death: the toll COVID-19 can have on every family it touches.

”It’s devastating,” he said. “And I know they’re just this one small part of this thing that’s hitting people all over the world.”

The Post-Dispatch is working to tell the stories of lives affected by the coronavirus pandemic. If you know someone who has died of COVID-19 in the region, please tell us about them by emailing eheffernan@post-dispatch.com or submitting their story online at stltoday.com/online/submit-a-news-tip.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member