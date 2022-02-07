St. Louis-area COVID-19 hospital admissions continue to decline

ST. LOUIS — For the first time since December, area hospitals on Monday reported a seven-day average of less than 100 new daily COVID-19 admissions.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force on Monday reported 78 new COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in the area, bringing the seven-day average to 96.
The region still has progress to make before returning to more manageable levels for hospitals. In late October and early November, the average fell as low as 31. The task force, in the past, has identified a seven-day average of 40 as a level of concern.
The task force reported a total of 723 virus patients across area BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke's Hospital facilities — about half the number seen at the peak of 1,444 on Jan. 17. Task force data lags two days.
COVID-19 in Missouri and Illinois: By the numbers
NOTE: On Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) changed how it reports COVID-19 cases and deaths. The department began counting reinfections as new cases, and added epidemiologically linked cases to its counts.
On April 17, 2021, DHSS adjusted a database error that was causing individuals with both a positive PCR and antigen result to be counted as both a probable and confirmed case. This correction removed 11,454 cases that were counted twice in previous probable antigen cases, according the notation. That date's data has been removed from this display.
Beginning March 8, 2021, DHSS began posting county-level data showing "probable" COVID-19 cases detected by antigen testing. Using the historical data from the DHSS dashboard, we reconfigured this graph to include that number in the total.
Missouri updated its data dashboard on Sept. 28. 2020, to delete duplicate cases. This resulted in a decrease of total cases which caused the daily count to reflect a negative number. That date's data has been removed from this display.
NOTE: On Oct. 11, Missouri announced that a database error had resulted in an “incorrect inflation” of cases in its Oct. 10 report
Note from St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force: The data includes patients at BJC HealthCare, SSM Health and St. Luke's Hospital. As of Jan. 17, 2022, the data includes patients at the VA St. Louis Healthcare System.
Note from Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services: Note: Due to an abrupt change in data measures and the reporting platform issued by the White House on Monday, July 13, and effective Wednesday, July 15, Missouri Hospital Association (MHA) and the State of Missouri were unable to access hospitalization data during the transition. .
NOTE: On Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) began counting probable death along with confirmed deaths.