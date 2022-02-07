St. Louis-area COVID-19 hospital admissions continue to decline

ST. LOUIS — For the first time since December, area hospitals on Monday reported a seven-day average of less than 100 new daily COVID-19 admissions.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force on Monday reported 78 new COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in the area, bringing the seven-day average to 96.

The region still has progress to make before returning to more manageable levels for hospitals. In late October and early November, the average fell as low as 31. The task force, in the past, has identified a seven-day average of 40 as a level of concern.

The task force reported a total of 723 virus patients across area BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke's Hospital facilities — about half the number seen at the peak of 1,444 on Jan. 17. Task force data lags two days.

