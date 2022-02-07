 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis-area COVID-19 hospital admissions continue to decline

New COVID-19 test site in St. Louis city

Sidney Casey, right, with the Missouri Disaster Medical Assistance Team talks with Sarah Kang, from Webster Groves, who came to the COVID-19 testing site behind the Urban League at 1408 N. Kingshighway Boulevard in St. Louis on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. The Urban League, the St. Louis city, AIM Laboratories, Anthem, Centene, and the state of Missouri partnered to host the newly opened testing site. The drive-up testing site will be open Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and has the capacity to collect more than 1,000 tests a day. The tests are self nasal swab PCR tests, with results expected to be returned within 48 hours. Those wishing to be tested need to pre-register at https://dhss-covid-testing-urban-league-stl.dragonflyphd.com/ . Photo by David Carson

 David Carson

ST. LOUIS — For the first time since December, area hospitals on Monday reported a seven-day average of less than 100 new daily COVID-19 admissions.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force on Monday reported 78 new COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in the area, bringing the seven-day average to 96.

The region still has progress to make before returning to more manageable levels for hospitals. In late October and early November, the average fell as low as 31. The task force, in the past, has identified a seven-day average of 40 as a level of concern.

The task force reported a total of 723 virus patients across area BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke's Hospital facilities — about half the number seen at the peak of 1,444 on Jan. 17. Task force data lags two days.

