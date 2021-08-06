St. Louis-area COVID-19 hospitalizations at highest levels since early February

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis-area hospitalizations for COVID-19 reached the highest levels in six months on Friday.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported 493 confirmed COVID-19 patients in area hospitals, the highest number since Feb. 1, and more than double the total just a month ago.
The task force said Friday that there were 20 virus patients age 18 or younger. Seven were in intensive care units. Friday was the first day the task force reported pediatric cases — the COVID-19 delta variant has hit children much harder than did earlier strains of the virus.
Missouri's seven-day average of new confirmed cases was 3,031 on Friday, according to a Post-Dispatch analysis, about the same as Thursday's total, but triple the levels of a month prior. The state has reported 24 virus deaths each day over the past week.
The Department of Health and Senior Services reported 2,125 hospitalized COVID-19 patients statewide, the highest number since Jan. 21. Missouri hospitalization data lags three days, and not every hospital reports every day.
Missouri reported on Friday that 49% of its residents have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 42% have been fully vaccinated. Nationwide, 58% of the population has at least one dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and 50% is fully vaccinated.
