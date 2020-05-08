St. Louis area COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to fall Friday, Missouri deaths jump by 32

Dr. Alex Garza, head of the task force, said Friday that models show the transmission rate of the virus in the St. Louis area has also fallen from each person with COVID-19 infecting about five others at the beginning of the local outbreak to each person now infecting one.

"We know that once we start relaxing things that it is always going to increase the risk of transmission," Garza said Friday. "But if we keep that low enough, we should be able to reopen parts of our economy."

But while the number of hospitalizations has fallen, Missouri continued to see more COVID-19 deaths.

The state reported 148 new confirmed cases of the virus and 31 additional deaths Friday. There have been a total of 9,489 confirmed cases and 449 COVID-19 related deaths in the state.

On Friday, the seven-day average for new cases statewide was 236 per day, up from 173 the week before.

State health director Dr. Randall Williams has credited an increase in testing, including mass-testing more than 2,400 workers at the Triumph Foods pork processing plant about an hour north of Kansas City, to increases in new cases this week.