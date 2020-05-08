St. Louis area COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to fall Friday, Missouri deaths jump by 32

ST. LOUIS — Hospitalizations connected to COVID-19 in the St. Louis area continued to fall Friday, while Missouri reported 32 additional COVID-19 deaths in the state, the second-most in a single day since the start of the outbreak.
COVID-19 hospitalizations were at their second-lowest Friday since the region's major hospitals began tracking April 5.
At the hospital systems — BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s Hospital — 506 people diagnosed with or suspected of having the virus received treatment over the prior 24 hours Friday afternoon, a drop of 90 from the day before, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.
Of those, 133 were in intensive care units and 104 were using ventilators to breathe, both the lowest numbers since the hospitals started tracking in early April.
The seven-day average of hospitalizations in the region was at 625 Friday, down from the April 21 peak of 706.
New COVID-19 admissions at the hospitals have also been trending downward, from an average of 59 new COVID-19-related admissions per day in mid-April, to 38 Friday.
The virus numbers have not overwhelmed the capacity of the local health system. Hospitals have about 5,500 available beds, including about 1,000 beds in intensive care units, according to the task force.
Dr. Alex Garza, head of the task force, said Friday that models show the transmission rate of the virus in the St. Louis area has also fallen from each person with COVID-19 infecting about five others at the beginning of the local outbreak to each person now infecting one.
"We know that once we start relaxing things that it is always going to increase the risk of transmission," Garza said Friday. "But if we keep that low enough, we should be able to reopen parts of our economy."
But while the number of hospitalizations has fallen, Missouri continued to see more COVID-19 deaths.
The state reported 148 new confirmed cases of the virus and 31 additional deaths Friday. There have been a total of 9,489 confirmed cases and 449 COVID-19 related deaths in the state.
On Friday, the seven-day average for new cases statewide was 236 per day, up from 173 the week before.
State health director Dr. Randall Williams has credited an increase in testing, including mass-testing more than 2,400 workers at the Triumph Foods pork processing plant about an hour north of Kansas City, to increases in new cases this week.
Missouri has tested an average of about 3,700 people a day over the past week, up from about 2,400 per day the week before. About 108,000 patients have been tested in the state as of Thursday.
In Illinois, which has about twice as many residents, the state has run about 400,000 tests, and on Friday exceeded 20,000 tests completed in one day for the first time, said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, head of the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Illinois officials on Friday reported 2,887 new positive cases and 130 deaths, for a total of 73,760 positive cases and 3,241 deaths in the state since the start of the outbreak.
In the St. Louis metro area, including Illinois suburbs, at least 494 people with COVID-19 have died.
In both Missouri and Illinois, state counts of the virus have differed from totals provided by local health departments, often lagging behind, but the latest numbers released by counties in the metro area include:
St. Louis County: 3,792 cases, 244 deaths. The county announced 22 additional COVID-19 deaths and 68 new cases Thursday. COVID-19 deaths in the county have risen by 85, about 54%, over the past week. At least 46 of the county's more than 140 nursing homes have outbreaks of COVID-19, according to the state. Long-term care and retirement facilities with outbreaks include StoneBridge Maryland Heights, Marymount Manor in Eureka, Anthology of Town and Country, Parc Provence in Creve Coeur and the Archdiocese of St. Louis' retirement home for priests, Regina Cleri, in Shrewsbury.
St. Louis: 1,481 cases, 84 deaths. Missouri reports outbreaks at 12 St. Louis nursing homes. Among them is the Life Care Center in St. Louis, where at least seven residents with COVID-19 have died.
St. Charles County: 663 cases, 46 deaths. The county reported nine new cases and one additional death Thursday. There are nine nursing homes with outbreaks in the county, according to the state health department, including Frontier Health & Rehabilitation where at least 18 residents with the virus have now died and Delmar Gardens nursing home in O’Fallon, Mo., where family members told the Post-Dispatch at least three residents with COVID-19 have died.
Jefferson County: 307 cases, 12 deaths as of Thursday. At least 64 people at the Festus Manor Care Center nursing home in the county have tested positive for the virus. The state reports it is the only long-term care facility in Jefferson County with at least two cases of COVID-19.
Franklin County: 127 cases, 13 deaths. The county reported no new cases or deaths Friday. At least 11 of the county's 13 deaths are residents at the Grandview Healthcare Center nursing home in Washington.
St. Clair County: 694 cases, 55 deaths. The county reported 27 new cases and no new deaths Friday. About half of the county's deaths can be attributed to outbreaks at long-term care facilities: Five at Memorial Care Center in Belleville, two at the BRIA of Belleville nursing home, 13 deaths at the Four Fountains nursing home, one death at St. Paul's Home in Belleville and seven deaths at Lebanon Care Center.
Madison County: 411 cases, 30 deaths. The county reported three new cases and no additional deaths Friday. The Illinois Department of Public Health has reported there were at least 15 deaths at the Edwardsville Care Center, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center. The Eden Village nursing home in Glen Carbon has also reported one death, according to the department.
Monroe County: 80 cases, 11 deaths. The county reported one new case Friday. Ten of the county's 11 deaths were residents at Garden Place Senior Living nursing home in Columbia.
Nationally by Friday afternoon, nearly 76,500 people with the virus have died in the U.S., according to a New York Times database. More than 1.2 million people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19.
