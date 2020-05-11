St. Louis-area COVID-19 hospitalizations, Missouri cases continue on downward trend Monday

Missouri has tested about 3,500 people a day over the past week, up from about 3,000 per day the week before. About 116,000 patients had been tested in the state by Sunday.

In Illinois, which has about twice as many residents, the state has run about 442,000 tests. Illinois officials announced 1,266 new cases Monday and 54 additional COVID-19 deaths. That brought the state total to 79,007 confirmed cases and 3,459 deaths since the start of the outbreak.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Monday that there have been some encouraging trends in the state. Models show on average every person with COVID-19 infects about one other person in Illinois now, down from 3 ½ people earlier this month, Pritzker said.

In the St. Louis metro area, including Illinois suburbs, at least 508 people with COVID-19 have died.

In both Missouri and Illinois, state counts of the virus have differed from totals provided by local health departments, often lagging behind, but the latest numbers released by counties in the metro area include: