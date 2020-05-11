St. Louis-area COVID-19 hospitalizations, Missouri cases continue on downward trend Monday

ST. LOUIS — COVID-19 hospitalizations in the St. Louis area reached another low Monday, as new confirmed cases of the virus statewide in Missouri continued to trend downward.
At the St. Louis area's major hospital systems — BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s Hospital — 492 people diagnosed with or suspected of having the virus received treatment over the prior 24 hours Monday afternoon, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force. That is the lowest number since April 6, the day after the hospitals began tracking.
Of those, 131 were in intensive care units Monday and 98 were using ventilators to breathe, both the lowest numbers the hospitals have recorded.
The seven-day average of hospitalizations in the region was at 563 Monday, down from the April 21 peak of 706.
Dr. Alex Garza, head of the task force, said Monday that the trends are an encouraging sign that the region is ready to reopen with social distancing measures in place.
Statewide, Missouri reported 74 new confirmed cases of the virus, the lowest number reported in a single day since March 29.
The seven-day average number of new cases reported daily in Missouri fell Monday to 166, the lowest mark since March 31.
There have been a total of 9,918 confirmed cases and 488 COVID-19 related deaths in the state since the start of the outbreak.
Missouri has tested about 3,500 people a day over the past week, up from about 3,000 per day the week before. About 116,000 patients had been tested in the state by Sunday.
In Illinois, which has about twice as many residents, the state has run about 442,000 tests. Illinois officials announced 1,266 new cases Monday and 54 additional COVID-19 deaths. That brought the state total to 79,007 confirmed cases and 3,459 deaths since the start of the outbreak.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Monday that there have been some encouraging trends in the state. Models show on average every person with COVID-19 infects about one other person in Illinois now, down from 3 ½ people earlier this month, Pritzker said.
In the St. Louis metro area, including Illinois suburbs, at least 508 people with COVID-19 have died.
In both Missouri and Illinois, state counts of the virus have differed from totals provided by local health departments, often lagging behind, but the latest numbers released by counties in the metro area include:
St. Louis County: 3,951 cases, 258 deaths. The county announced five additional COVID-19 deaths and 19 new cases Monday. At least 46 of the county's more than 140 nursing homes have outbreaks of COVID-19, according to the state. Long-term care and retirement facilities with outbreaks include StoneBridge Maryland Heights, Marymount Manor in Eureka, Anthology of Town and Country, Parc Provence in Creve Coeur and the Archdiocese of St. Louis' retirement home for priests, Regina Cleri, in Shrewsbury.
St. Louis: 1,513 cases, 86 deaths as of Sunday. Missouri reports outbreaks at 12 St. Louis nursing homes. Among them is the Life Care Center in St. Louis, where at least seven residents with COVID-19 have died.
St. Charles County: 673 cases, 50 deaths. The county reported nine new cases and one additional death Thursday. There are nine nursing homes in the county with outbreaks, according to the state health department, including Frontier Health & Rehabilitation, where at least 18 residents with the virus have now died, and Delmar Gardens nursing home in O’Fallon, Mo., where family members told the Post-Dispatch at least three residents with COVID-19 have died.
Jefferson County: 309 cases, 12 deaths as of Saturday. At least 64 people at the Festus Manor Care Center nursing home in the county have tested positive for the virus. The state reports it is the only long-term care facility in Jefferson County with at least two cases of COVID-19.
Franklin County: 129 cases, 13 deaths. At least 11 of the county's 13 deaths are residents at the Grandview Healthcare Center nursing home in Washington.
St. Clair County: 763 cases, 62 deaths. The county reported two new cases and three new deaths Monday, but health officials reported that they did not receive totals from Memorial Hospital Belleville Monday due to a reporting glitch, so some cases may be missing. More than half of the county's deaths can be attributed to outbreaks at long-term care facilities: Five at Memorial Care Center in Belleville, two at the BRIA of Belleville nursing home, 16 deaths at the Four Fountains nursing home, three death at St. Paul's Home in Belleville and seven deaths at Lebanon Care Center.
Madison County: 440 cases, 32 deaths. The county reported nine new cases and one additional death Monday. The Illinois Department of Public Health has reported at least 17 deaths at the Edwardsville Care Center, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center. The Eden Village nursing home in Glen Carbon has also reported seven deaths, according to the department.
Monroe County: 81 cases, 11 deaths. The county reported one new case Monday. Ten of the county's 11 deaths were residents at Garden Place Senior Living nursing home in Columbia.
Nationally by Monday afternoon, nearly 80,100 people with the virus have died in the U.S., according to a New York Times database. More than 1.3 million people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19.
