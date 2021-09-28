St. Louis-area COVID-19 hospitalizations on a slow decline, task force reports

ST. LOUIS — Daily COVID-19 hospitalizations in the St. Louis area, while still elevated, are beginning to slow, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported Tuesday.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 patient admissions, which remained near 80 for most of August, was 53 on Tuesday.

“We’re on a pretty steady, albeit slow decline,” said Dr. Clay Dunagan, acting head of the task force, during a briefing. Dunagan is BJC HealthCare’s chief clinical officer and an infectious disease expert at Washington University.

Dunagan said that during the most recent wave, there have been a larger proportion of pediatric cases. The task force on Tuesday reported 14 pediatric COVID-19 patients in area hospitals, six of whom were in intensive care units.

St. Louis-area case rates remain plateaued, but Dunagan said the most recent data suggests they're beginning to dip.

Statewide, the seven-day average of new daily COVID-19 cases was 1,712 on Tuesday, down from a summertime peak of 3,032 on Aug. 5. Before the delta variant of the coronavirus prompted a new wave of infections this year, the average fell as low as 396 on June 3.

The state has reported, on average, 28 virus deaths each day over the past week.

