St. Louis-area events canceled or postponed by coronavirus

March

March 16: The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis has canceled all performances and events, starting March 16 through the rest of its season. The Rep plans to postpone its mainstage production, "Dreaming Zenzile," and perhaps present the show this summer.

Until further notice: Museum of Contemporary Religious Art is open only to faculty, staff and students of St. Louis University; new temporary hours for them are now 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Friday. All previously scheduled public programs are postponed or canceled.

Until further notice: St. Louis Public Library events, programming, meeting room usage canceled until further notice. Library branches and headquarters remain open. St. Charles City-County Library is canceling events starting March 14. St. Louis County Library is suspending all events starting March 16.

Until further notice: Gateway YMCA, which represents more than 25 YMCAs in St. Louis and Illinois, is temporarily suspending older adult exercise classes, other select programming and all facility rentals.

Through March 31: St. Louis Science Center is closed but will have a staff available Mondays through Fridays to answer questions from the public. Prepaid tickets to exhibits will be refunded.