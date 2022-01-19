 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Louis Area Foodbank hands out free rapid COVID-19 tests along with food

{{featured_button_text}}

PAGEDALE — The St. Louis Area Foodbank handed out hundreds of free rapid COVID-19 tests along with food and other household items at its monthly neighborhood distribution event on Tuesday.

on/go antigen test in a yellow box

The St. Louis Area Foodbank distributed on/go antigen tests.

The food bank’s “Food on the Move” truck was at Rock Road MetroLink station from 2:30 to 4 p.m., where 360 at-home test kits containing two test each were given to about 225 families, according to communications director Michelle Madaras.

The kits were donated by Walgreens. The food bank, which works with community groups and pantries throughout 26 counties in Missouri and Illinois, hopes to secure more donated tests and provide them to the community at future events. Check stlfoodbank.org for updates.

“We are so grateful to be able to provide this vital resource at a time when they’re in great need and short supply,” Mandaras said.

0 comments

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News