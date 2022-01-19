St. Louis Area Foodbank hands out free rapid COVID-19 tests along with food

PAGEDALE — The St. Louis Area Foodbank handed out hundreds of free rapid COVID-19 tests along with food and other household items at its monthly neighborhood distribution event on Tuesday.

The food bank’s “Food on the Move” truck was at Rock Road MetroLink station from 2:30 to 4 p.m., where 360 at-home test kits containing two test each were given to about 225 families, according to communications director Michelle Madaras.

The kits were donated by Walgreens. The food bank, which works with community groups and pantries throughout 26 counties in Missouri and Illinois, hopes to secure more donated tests and provide them to the community at future events. Check stlfoodbank.org for updates.

“We are so grateful to be able to provide this vital resource at a time when they’re in great need and short supply,” Mandaras said.

