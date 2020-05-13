St. Louis Area Foodbank will hold mobile markets

St. Louis Area Foodbank is creating mobile markets in order to reach more people who may need help during the coronavirus pandemic.
Each market lasts about two hours, or until supplies run out, according to a press release.
Upcoming markets include:
Monday, May 18
- 10 a.m., Fee Fee Baptist Church, 11330 St. Charles Rock Road, Bridgeton, 63044
- 2 p.m., Bailey Foundation, 8333 Fullerton Avenue, St. Louis, 63132
Tuesday, May 19
- 11 a.m., Carbondale Towers, 1810 West Mills, Carbondale, 62901
- 11 a.m., Trinity Church, 3515 Shackleford, Florissant, 63031
- 12 p.m., Herculaneum UMC, 672 Main Street, Herculaneum, 63048
Wednesday, May 20
- 2 p.m., Mission St. Louis, 3108 North Grand Boulevard, St. Louis, 63107
- 10 a.m., Affinia South Broadway, 3930 South Broadway, St. Louis, 63118
- 11 a.m., Spanish Lakes, 11840 Bellefontaine Road, St Louis, 63138
Thursday, May 21
- 10 a.m., Life Church Food Pantry, 1416 Larkin Williams Drive, Fenton, 63026
- 5 p.m., Victory Church, 1 Victory Drive Pevely, 63070
- 11 a.m., AJR Community Outreach, 3311 Pennsylvania Avenue, St. Louis, 63118
- 1 p.m., All Nations Resource Center, 6815 Page Boulevard, St. Louis, 63133
Friday, May 22
- 9 a.m., Sharing Our Sources, 5555 St. Louis Mills Boulevard, Hazelwood, 63042
- 9 a.m., Affinia, 1717 Biddle Street, St. Louis, 63106
- 10 a.m., People's Health, 5701 Delmar Avenue, St. Louis, 63112
- 3 p.m., First Baptist of St. John, 8665 St. Charles Rock Road, St. Louis, 63114
Information about St. Louis Area Foodbank distribution events can be found at stlfoodbank.org/covid19
