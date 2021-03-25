St. Louis-area health centers to receive more than $45 million in federal coronavirus aid

WASHINGTON, D.C. — St. Louis-area health centers are set to receive more than $45 million in federal coronavirus aid to support and expand services for vulnerable populations, according to a Thursday news release from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Beginning in April, health centers nationwide will receive funding for services including vaccination, testing and treatment. The money, from the American Rescue Plan, will also be used for expanding health centers' operational capacity during the pandemic and beyond, according to the release.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Facilities in St. Louis, Festus and Sauget will receive aid. In all, 28 Missouri facilities will receive $124,293,750.

The investment is intended to "help increase access to vaccinations among hard-hit populations, as well as confidence in the vaccine by empowering local, trusted health professionals in their efforts to expand vaccinations," according to the release.

For information about how funding is being distributed, including an interactive map of which health centers will receive funding, visit https://bphc.hrsa.gov/program-opportunities/american-rescue-plan/awards.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.