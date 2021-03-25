 Skip to main content
St. Louis-area health centers to receive more than $45 million in federal coronavirus aid
WASHINGTON, D.C. — St. Louis-area health centers are set to receive more than $45 million in federal coronavirus aid to support and expand services for vulnerable populations, according to a Thursday news release from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Beginning in April, health centers nationwide will receive funding for services including vaccination, testing and treatment. The money, from the American Rescue Plan, will also be used for expanding health centers' operational capacity during the pandemic and beyond, according to the release. 

Facilities in St. Louis, Festus and Sauget will receive aid. In all, 28 Missouri facilities will receive $124,293,750.

The investment is intended to "help increase access to vaccinations among hard-hit populations, as well as confidence in the vaccine by empowering local, trusted health professionals in their efforts to expand vaccinations," according to the release. 

For information about how funding is being distributed, including an interactive map of which health centers will receive funding, visit https://bphc.hrsa.gov/program-opportunities/american-rescue-plan/awards.

