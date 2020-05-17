St. Louis-area hospital admissions plateau for COVID-19, Missouri nears 600 deaths

ST. LOUIS — The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions for the coronavirus plateaued at 25, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said Sunday, as St. Louis area businesses prepare to reopen from lockdown.

The task force represents the four major hospital systems of Barnes Jewish Health, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke's Hospital.

Hospitalizations for the virus overall decreased slightly from 493 on Saturday to 487 today, task force officials said. The number of patients in intensive care stayed more or less the same, from 122 on Saturday to 121 on Sunday. Of those, the number people on ventilators decreased from 84 on Saturday to 75 on Sunday.

Sixteen patients were discharged on Saturday, bringing the total number of COIVD-19 patients discharged from the hospitals to 1,880.

Statewide in Missouri, 114 new cases of the coronavirus were reported Sunday, for a total of 10,789 cases. Five new deaths were reported on Sunday for a total of 594 in the state.