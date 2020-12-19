St. Louis area hospitals still near the peak of COVID-19 patients

ST. LOUIS — Missouri public health officials on Saturday reported 51 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total to 4,904 people who have died in the state since the pandemic began.

The state reported 2,784 new COVID-19 cases, down from 3,723 on Friday. The seven-day average for new cases was 2,546, down from a peak of 4,722 on Nov. 20.

In all, at least 363,114 people in Missouri have been reported infected by COVID-19.

In the St. Louis region, 114 people were newly hospitalized for COVID-19 on Thursday, the latest date available, down from 115 one day earlier, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Taskforce, which tracks information from the four major health systems.

There were 12 deaths, down from 16 one day earlier and the seven-day average of 20.

An average of 887 people a day across the St. Louis region’s task force hospitals are receiving critical care for COVID-19, just under the recent all-time peak.

Hospitals in the St. Louis region reported that 81% of their beds were occupied with patients and intensive care units were at 86% capacity. The number of COVID-19 positive patients in the ICU was 170, down from 175 the day before.