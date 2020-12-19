St. Louis area hospitals still near the peak of COVID-19 patients

ST. LOUIS — Missouri public health officials on Saturday reported 51 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total to 4,904 people who have died in the state since the pandemic began.
The state reported 2,784 new COVID-19 cases, down from 3,723 on Friday. The seven-day average for new cases was 2,546, down from a peak of 4,722 on Nov. 20.
In all, at least 363,114 people in Missouri have been reported infected by COVID-19.
In the St. Louis region, 114 people were newly hospitalized for COVID-19 on Thursday, the latest date available, down from 115 one day earlier, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Taskforce, which tracks information from the four major health systems.
There were 12 deaths, down from 16 one day earlier and the seven-day average of 20.
An average of 887 people a day across the St. Louis region’s task force hospitals are receiving critical care for COVID-19, just under the recent all-time peak.
Hospitals in the St. Louis region reported that 81% of their beds were occupied with patients and intensive care units were at 86% capacity. The number of COVID-19 positive patients in the ICU was 170, down from 175 the day before.
The number of patients on ventilators was 111, unchanged from the day before. Another eight ventilators were in use for patients suspected to have COVID-19.
Illinois on Saturday reported 108 COVID-19 deaths, down from 180 on Friday. There have been a total of 15,123 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.
Early Saturday, there were a total of 4,624 COVID-19 patients in Illinois hospitals; 1,000 of those were in the ICU and 562 were on ventilators, both well below capacity. More than a fourth of all hospital beds were open.
Illinois also reported 7,562 new COVID-19 infections, up from 7,377 the day before. There have been at least 894,367 COVID-19 infections in Illinois since the pandemic began.
In the past 30 days, more than half of reported COVID-19 outbreaks in Illinois happened at day cares, correctional facilities, group homes and community events, according to state public health officials.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.