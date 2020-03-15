St. Louis area schools to close, social gatherings of more than 50 people banned

Updated at 7 p.m. Sunday with schools closing.

ST. LOUIS — Area officials have banned events and social gatherings of more than 50 people across St. Louis city and county, St. Charles County, St. Clair County and Madison County in order to slow the spread of COVID-19, a statement announced Sunday evening.

Officials are also recommending that public, private, charter and parochial schools in all five jurisdictions close by Wednesday. Illinois schools already had been ordered closed until March 30 by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday.

St. Louis city and county schools plan to close from Wednesday until April 3, as well as Archdiocese of St. Louis schools. All school activities are also canceled.

Jefferson County schools will close Tuesday and remain closed until April 3 officials said.

The decision was reached after a meeting between St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann, St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern, Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler and several healthcare professionals.

The ban is expected to last at least eight weeks.

The closure of restaurants, bars and nightclubs in Missouri is "under consideration," officials said, while Pritzker issued the closure order on Sunday for dining in at Illinois restaurants.