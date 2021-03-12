 Skip to main content
St. Louis-area veterans of all ages can now receive vaccine through VA program
ST. LOUIS — All veterans who receive insurance through the the Veterans Affairs for St. Louis Health Care System are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of age. 

The free vaccine will be offered this coming Monday through Saturday at VA clinics in St. Louis, St. Louis County, St. Clair County and St. Charles County.

Appointments are required. To register, email STLCOVIDVetVaccine@va.gov with your name and phone number. An employee will call for a screening. 

To obtain insurance through the VA, visit https://www.va.gov/health-care/apply/application.

At least 22,000 veterans in the St. Louis region have received at least one dose of vaccine already, VASTLHCS says. 

