St. Louis Auto Show, typically held in January, postponed until April due to coronavirus

The St. Louis Auto Show, traditionally held each year in January at the America's Center, has been postponed until April 8-11 due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers said.

The event, which is touted as one of the largest Midwest-based auto shows that brings about 90,000 people to downtown St. Louis, previews the latest vehicles and automotive technology with about 500 new cars, trucks, SUVs, and powersports vehicles from more than 35 manufacturers.

It also includes family-friendly attractions such as professional vehicle drifting, stunt bike performances, indoor rock climbing, a driving simulator, indoor ziplining and cash prizes.

The auto show is put on by the St. Louis Auto Dealers Association. Tickets, when available, can be purchased at saintlouisautoshow.com.

Downtown St. Louis, like downtowns around the country, has been hit especially hard by the cancellations due to the coronavirus, and the first half of this year is expected to be especially rough for downtown businesses as even fewer people travel during an already sluggish time of year for tourism.

