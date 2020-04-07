You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
St. Louis bus driver dies after contracting COVID-19
0 comments

St. Louis bus driver dies after contracting COVID-19

Subscribe today: $3/3 months
Metro warns of delays

Metro buses navigate the lot at the transit station at 14th Street and Clark Avenue downtown on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

ST. LOUIS— A bus driver has died from the coronavirus, according to an announcement Tuesday from Bi-State Development and a union that represents its employees.

The driver's name was Dennis Wallace, according to Amalgamated Transit Union Local 788 President Reggie Howard.

The union represents Metro Transit employees, and Bi-State development operates Metro Transit. 

A total of 14 Bi-State Development employees have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a release from the company. 

More information will be added as it becomes available.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports