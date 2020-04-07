St. Louis bus driver dies after contracting COVID-19

ST. LOUIS— A bus driver has died from the coronavirus, according to an announcement Tuesday from Bi-State Development and a union that represents its employees.
The driver's name was Dennis Wallace, according to Amalgamated Transit Union Local 788 President Reggie Howard.
The union represents Metro Transit employees, and Bi-State development operates Metro Transit.
A total of 14 Bi-State Development employees have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a release from the company.
It is with sadness that we report our Union brother bus operator Dennis Wallace has fallen to COVID-19. RIP to our Union brother #coronachronicles #busoperatorsmatter pic.twitter.com/YTWtiIASm6— Amalgamated Transit Union Local 788 Saint Louis (@ATU788StL) April 8, 2020
More information will be added as it becomes available.
