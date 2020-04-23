St. Louis city and county launch portals to track coronavirus spending

CLAYTON — The governments of St. Louis and St. Louis County launched web portals on Thursday for users to track what they are spending on responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

The county's portal indicates that, as of Tuesday, the county had spent $368,000 and had commitments to spend another $6 million. County Executive Sam Page’s office has said the expenses will be covered by a $173.5 million grant it received on Wednesday from the U.S. Treasury under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The city's portal says it had spent $2.3 million through April 12. Unlike the county, the city is not able to receive direct funding from the federal government, which only made direct aid available to counties with at least 500,000 residents. However, the state of Missouri will disburse about $2 billion under the CARES Act, and the city is likely to see tens of millions of it.

The county's biggest expenses or commitments have been: