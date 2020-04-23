St. Louis city and county launch portals to track coronavirus spending

CLAYTON — The governments of St. Louis and St. Louis County launched web portals on Thursday for users to track what they are spending on responding to the coronavirus pandemic.
The county's portal indicates that, as of Tuesday, the county had spent $368,000 and had commitments to spend another $6 million. County Executive Sam Page’s office has said the expenses will be covered by a $173.5 million grant it received on Wednesday from the U.S. Treasury under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The city's portal says it had spent $2.3 million through April 12. Unlike the county, the city is not able to receive direct funding from the federal government, which only made direct aid available to counties with at least 500,000 residents. However, the state of Missouri will disburse about $2 billion under the CARES Act, and the city is likely to see tens of millions of it.
The county's biggest expenses or commitments have been:
• $1.5 million to Natural Tableware Inc., of St. Louis, for masks.
• $1 million to ICS Construction Services Ltd., of St. Louis, to convert a warehouse in Earth City to a temporary morgue.
• $950,000 to K & K Supply Inc., of Fenton, for emergency masks, gloves and coveralls.
The largest outlays in the city were:
• $1.2 million on April 3 for 229,000 KN-95 masks from Global Strategies Global Solutions.
• About $500,000 to AED Professionals on March 31 for 10,000 disposable protective coveralls.
• $112,278 to AED Professionals for size L gloves on March 19.
In a statement posted to Twitter, Page said the Treasury and a special U.S. Inspector General would oversee the expenditures, and that the county had to follow federal rules.
"Saving lives is my number one priority, and that means purchasing tests, tests and more tests," Page said in the statement. "We have to do everything we can to keep people healthy, open our businesses and get back to work."
Krewson said in a statement, “Even during a global emergency such as COVID-19, governments must remain accountable to the people. That includes showing them how we’re investing in critical, life-saving resources."
Mark Schlinkmann of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.
