St. Louis city and county to adopt stay-at-home orders Monday
St. Louis city and county to adopt stay-at-home orders Monday

Few shoppers at Galleria

Few shoppers were in the St. Louis Galleria at 2:35 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Most stores were shuttered. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

St. Louis city and county goverments will enact stay-at-home orders beginning Monday to combat the spread of COVID-19, officials said Saturday.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page tweeted Saturday that they are enacting mandatory stay-at-home orders that will take effect Monday.

The restrictions on the city and county's 1.3 million residents "will ensure that residents can meet their basic needs and that essential services will still be provided," Krewson said in a tweeted press release.

Residents will be allowed to go to grocery stores, pharmacies and take walks in public parks in the city and county, they said. Restaurants and bars will still be able to provide carry-out meals, and residents can still go to work for most businesses, exercise outside and go to doctor appointments.

The order is the result of collaboration with leaders from St. Charles, Franklin and Jefferson counties that are also considering "additional restrictions," the press release said.

"I wish this wasn’t necessary, but it is," Page tweeted Saturday, attaching a nearly identical press release as Krewson.

On Friday, officials announced St. Louis County's first death from the coronavirus, a nurse at SSM Heatlth St. Mary's Hospital. Her death is at least the third in Missouri related to COVID-19. The state's known cases jumped to 73 on Friday.

Jackson County near Kansas City had reported a death earlier Friday. The first confirmed COVID-19 death in the state was announced Wednesday in Boone County, which includes Columbia.

Also Friday evening, leaders in the Missouri House of Representatives announced that a member of the House had tested positive for COVID-19.

In Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued the same stay-at-home mandate Friday for the entire state, beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday. He said that "I fully recognize, in some cases, I am choosing between saving people’s lives and saving people’s livelihoods. But ultimately you can't have a livelihood if you don’t have your life."

Other states including New York, New Jersey, California and Connecticut also have adopted similar statewide measures to keep people at home.

No additional details on the city and county's plans were immediately available, but officials said they'd share more Saturday afternoon.

• COVID-19 cases in Missouri by county

• COVID-19 cases in the United States

• CDC fact sheet: Prevention and treatment

 

