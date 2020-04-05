St. Louis coronavirus task force leader says about 470 are hospitalized locally with COVID-19

ST. LOUIS — Across the metropolitan area, about 470 people are hospitalized for suspected or confirmed COVID-19, according to the leader of a regional pandemic response force.

That includes 164 patients in intensive care units, said Dr. Alex Garza, incident commander of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force. Of those, 139 are using ventilators, he said Sunday at a press conference.

The numbers include patients hospitalized in the metropolitan area at the health systems that make up the task force: BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke's Hospital.

Garza stressed that preventive measures like social distancing will be critical to avoid overwhelming the region's health systems as a peak in cases approaches.

Garza said the region is "buying time" right now to catch up with protective equipment and ventilators needed to care for at least 1,300 patients and up to 3,300 patients under a "worst-case scenario" prediction.