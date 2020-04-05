St. Louis coronavirus task force leader says close to 470 are hospitalized locally with COVID-19

ST. LOUIS — Across the metropolitan area, about 470 people are hospitalized for suspected or confirmed COVID-19, according to the leader of a regional pandemic response force.
That includes 164 patients in intensive care units, said Dr. Alex Garza, incident commander of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force. Of those, 139 are using ventilators, he said Sunday at a press conference.
The numbers include patients hospitalized in the metropolitan area at the health systems that make up the task force: BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke's Hospital.
There are more than 9,300 hospital beds in the St. Louis region, including 748 beds in intensive care units, according to industry estimates.
Garza stressed that preventive measures like social distancing will be critical to avoid overwhelming the region's health systems as a peak in cases approaches.
Garza said the region is "buying time" right now to catch up with protective equipment and ventilators needed to care for at least 1,300 patients and up to 3,300 patients under a "worst-case scenario" prediction.
Hospitals have taken steps to shore up supplies and staffing, and to increase capacity for COVID-19 patients.
The task force is scouring the market for protective equipment like gowns, gloves and masks, Garza said. The hospitals here are in competition with other healthcare systems, other states and other cities for a limited supply of equipment.
Beginning on March 23, the hospitals in the task force canceled all elective procedures, in efforts to limit potential exposure and free up staff, space and supplies.
Garza said that while the effect varies, and can be different at each hospital, taking those measures can generally increase capacity anywhere from 20% to 40%.
"It's up to everybody in the region," Garza said. "The best strategy for this is to decrease the number of patients that are infected."
