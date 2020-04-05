St. Louis coronavirus task force leader says close to 470 are hospitalized locally with COVID-19

Hospitals have taken steps to shore up supplies and staffing, and to increase capacity for COVID-19 patients.

The task force is scouring the market for protective equipment like gowns, gloves and masks, Garza said. The hospitals here are in competition with other healthcare systems, other states and other cities for a limited supply of equipment.

Beginning on March 23, the hospitals in the task force canceled all elective procedures, in efforts to limit potential exposure and free up staff, space and supplies.

Garza said that while the effect varies, and can be different at each hospital, taking those measures can generally increase capacity anywhere from 20% to 40%.

"It's up to everybody in the region," Garza said. "The best strategy for this is to decrease the number of patients that are infected."

