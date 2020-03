St. Louis County announces eight additional coronavirus cases, bringing total to 17

St. Louis County officials on Saturday announced eight additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total positive cases in the county to 17.

They had announced 10 total cases on Friday, but one of those people has relocated out of state, the statement said.

The eight cases include a person 20-29 years old that is travel-related. The rest of the cases are of unknown origin. They include two people in their 50s, three people in their 40s, and two people in their 30s.

On Friday, the St. Louis County Department of Health fielded a total of 413 calls.

“As anticipated, the ability to provide reliable statistics pertaining to pending tests or tests sent for analysis has significantly diminished,” the statement said. “This is an encouraging step as more people are being tested by more health care professionals; however, it has an adverse effect on the accuracy of the numbers. Additionally, the statistics provided are not reflective of the epidemic, rather they are reflective of the information now available.”

• COVID-19 cases in Missouri by county

• COVID-19 cases in the United States

• CDC fact sheet: Prevention and treatment

We're presenting free coronavirus coverage to all our readers. Please consider a subscription to help us to continue this type of reporting. $3 for 3 months

Sign up for our free Coronavirus Update e-newsletter, including the latest cancellations, travel restrictions and invitations to live chats with trusted, local experts.

Sign up try again Error: Please try again later Thanks! *