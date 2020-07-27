St. Louis County announces new event, bar and business restrictions as virus cases rise

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced a series of new restrictions and programs Monday aimed at curbing rising COVID-19 numbers, including a 50-person event limit, new occupancy rules for businesses and closure of bars after 10 p.m.

Page listed seven new rules and programs in a news conference Monday that the county executive described as a four-week rollback of some reopening measures after the county has seen record-breaking highs of new COVID-19 cases this week.

The new measures include:

• The county will limit gatherings and events to no more than 50 people beginning Friday at 5 p.m. At the end of June, the county lifted its 10-person event limit to allow gatherings to be limited based on fire code occupancy limits.

• Business occupancy limits will be rolled back to 25%, down from the previous limit of 50% set June 29. That limit will include religous gatherings, spokesman Doug Moore said Monday.

• All late-night service at bars after 10 p.m. will be closed starting Friday.

• The county will create a process for closing businesses not following COVID-19 requirements.

• All those waiting for COVID-19 test results will be told to quarantine until they get their results. Page said some in the county have had to wait 5 to 7 days for test results, and in some cases longer. Between about 6% to 8% of people getting tested in the county are testing positive, Page said.