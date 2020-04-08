St. Louis County asks for help from National Guard in battle against coronavirus

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page has asked for help from the Missouri National Guard to prepare for a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Page asked Gov. Mike Parson in a letter Tuesday for the assistance. The members of the National Guard could help transport patients and supplies, help with security at hospitals and testing sites and guard the county's warehouse and at the North County Recreation Center, Page suggested.

"We also need med techs to augment our staff at triage and testing sites," Page said.

The North County Recreation Center, at 2577 Redman Road, has been converted into a shelter for homeless people who want to reduce their exposure to the virus.

Health officials in St. Louis County on Tuesday announced that the county's death count increased to 24 from 14. By Wednesday morning, the county's website said the deaths were up to 26. Overall, 1,173 people have tested positive for the virus in St. Louis County, the website says.

"Tragically, we know this deadly virus will continue to spread for weeks and take a larger toll than what we have experienced so far," Page told the governor.