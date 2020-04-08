St. Louis County asks for help from National Guard in battle against coronavirus

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page has asked for help from the Missouri National Guard to prepare for a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Page asked Gov. Mike Parson in a letter Tuesday for the assistance. The members of the National Guard could help transport patients and supplies, help with security at hospitals and testing sites and guard the county's warehouse and at the North County Recreation Center, Page suggested.
"We also need med techs to augment our staff at triage and testing sites," Page said.
The North County Recreation Center, at 2577 Redman Road, has been converted into a shelter for homeless people who want to reduce their exposure to the virus.
Health officials in St. Louis County on Tuesday announced that the county's death count increased to 24 from 14. By Wednesday morning, the county's website said the deaths were up to 26. Overall, 1,173 people have tested positive for the virus in St. Louis County, the website says.
"Tragically, we know this deadly virus will continue to spread for weeks and take a larger toll than what we have experienced so far," Page told the governor.
Statewide, Missouri health officials say 53 people have died of COVID-19, and 3,037 people have tested positive for the virus.
Kelli Jones, a spokesman for the governor, said the National Guard already has been activated statewide. Parson signed an executive order March 27 to mobilize the guard. Jones said Wednesday that the governor's office would look at Page's specific request.
Parson's executive order said the COVID-19 pandemic had “caused conditions of distress and hazards to public health and safety beyond the capacities of local and State agencies.” It said “additional resources of the State of Missouri are needed to prevent the risk of COVID-19 and to respond to a declared emergency and the increased health threat to the population."
Brigadier General Levon Cumpton said the national guard was prepared to support local and state authorities however it can.
