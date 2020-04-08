St. Louis County asks National Guard to help in battle against coronavirus

"Tragically, we know this deadly virus will continue to spread for weeks and take a larger toll than what we have experienced so far," Page told the governor.

Missouri health officials say 53 people statewide have died of COVID-19, and more than 3,000 people have tested positive for the virus.

Kelli Jones, a spokesman for the governor, said the National Guard already has been activated statewide. Parson signed an executive order March 27 to mobilize the Guard. Jones said Wednesday that the governor's office would look at Page's specific requests.

Parson's executive order said the COVID-19 pandemic had “caused conditions of distress and hazards to public health and safety beyond the capacities of local and state agencies.” It said “additional resources of the state of Missouri are needed to prevent the risk of COVID-19 and to respond to a declared emergency and the increased health threat to the population."

Brig. Gen. Levon Cumpton said the Guard was prepared to support local and state authorities however it can.