St. Louis County bans public events larger than 10 people

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — County officials on Wednesday banned public gatherings of 10 or more people, ratcheting up their efforts to stem the coronavirus pandemic.

The new order starts just after midnight on Thursday morning, County Executive Sam Page and the county health department director announced. It does not apply to grocery stores, places of employment, retails stores outside of malls, or public transit, according to the order.

However, funeral homes, fitness centers, county clubs and indoor shopping malls must comply.

Those who are found to violate the order will face a misdemeanor.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson announced a similar ban earlier on Wednesday, after the city confirmed its second positive case.

St. Louis County has been operating in a state of emergency since March 13. County officials have announced five positive COVID-19 cases so far.

