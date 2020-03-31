St. Louis County confirms third coronavirus death, seeks faster reporting

CLAYTON — St. Louis County on Tuesday confirmed a third death related to COVID-19. The confirmation came three days after the woman died.

Without explaining the lag time, the county said it was taking steps to make sure they notify the public more quickly.

To that end, the St. Louis County Department of Public Health announced Tuesday that it would now require health care providers to notify the county within six hours of someone testing positive for COVID-19 and within 24 hours of someone dying from the disease or its complications.

The requirement is for any lab company, hospital, nursing home or other health provider. Acting director and chief medical officer for the county health department, Dr. Emily Doucette, signed the "rapid notification order" on Tuesday; it goes into effect Thursday.

“These changes should expedite the process and minimize confusion, while continuing to provide the public with the best information available,” according to a press release from St. Louis County.

While officials confirmed the third death Tuesday, they refused to identify the victim, only to say she was in her 50s and had chronic medical conditions. The Post-Dispatch days earlier identified the woman as Juanita Eason Graham, 55, based on information from the preschool where she used to work and from her husband.