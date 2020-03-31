You are the owner of this article.
St. Louis County Council approves raises for police civilian and crime lab staff
St. Louis County government building

Entrance to St. Louis County government building, at 41 S. Central Avenue in Clayton. (Post-Dispatch)

CLAYTON — The St. Louis County Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a package of raises for St. Louis County Police civilian employees and crime lab staff members.

The measure benefits about 35 employees in the crime lab and 300 other professional staff members. The raises vary between position and experience levels and will cost about $2 million per year overall.

The council had tabled the vote a week ago because of concerns about how the coronavirus pandemic would affect revenue generated by the Proposition P public safety tax, which was already projected to run a deficit before the spread of COVID-19.

Tuesday’s meeting was the second straight to be held via videoconferencing because of the coronavirus.

Councilman Tim Fitch, R-3rd District said in an interview Tuesday the council felt more comfortable with providing the raises after learning that the spring police academy class would have a smaller number of officers graduating than predicting, freeing up some Prop P funds. And, he noted, the funding is going to support first responders and people staffing the county’s emergency operations center.

The council also unanimously approved $1 million for the county health department’s coronavirus response efforts.

