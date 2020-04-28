St. Louis County COVID-19 deaths jump 19% Tuesday as toll rises in Missouri, Illinois

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis County reported a 19% increase in COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, as the death toll in both Missouri and Illinois continued to rise.
Deaths in St. Louis County connected to the pandemic rose by 25 Tuesday to 157, according to the county. Cases have been most concentrated in North County and the area surrounding Eureka. Eureka's numbers, however, are affected by an outbreak of at least 29 cases at the Marymount Manor nursing home, said Mayor Sean Flower.
In Missouri, the state's count of COVID-19 deaths, which has often lagged behind figures reported at the local level, rose by 26 Tuesday, the second-largest increase in a single day in the state after April 24, when state leaders attributed a 20% jump in deaths to a reporting lag.
By Tuesday, there have been at least 7,303 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 314 deaths in Missouri.
The average number of confirmed cases reported each day statewide over the past week is on a downward trend since peaking April 12.
Missouri has tested an average of 2,300 people for the virus each day over the past week, up from about 1,300 per day the week before. Illinois, which has about double the population, has been testing more than 12,000 people a day.
Illinois state officials on Monday announced 114 new deaths connected to COVID-19, the highest single-day increase since the start of the outbreak. There were 48,102 confirmed cases in the state by Tuesday afternoon, including 2,125 deaths.
In the St. Louis area, including Illinois suburbs, COVID-19 deaths passed 300 for the first time Tuesday. By Tuesday afternoon, at least 319 people with COVID-19 had died in the metro area.
Hospitalizations connected to COVID-19 in the St. Louis area have stayed mostly stable throughout the past week, and are not threatening to overwhelm the health care system.
At St. Louis’ major hospital systems — BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s Hospital — 678 people diagnosed with or suspected of having the virus were receiving treatment Tuesday, down by 12 from the day before. Of those, 159 were in intensive care units and 113 people were using ventilators to breathe. Dr. Alex Garza, head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, has said St. Louis has about 5,500 available hospital beds, including about 1,000 beds in intensive care units.
In both Missouri and Illinois, state counts of the virus have differed from totals provided by local health departments, but the latest numbers released by local municipalities in the metro area include:
St. Louis County: 2,965 cases, 157 deaths. The county announced 67 additional cases and 25 additional deaths Tuesday.
St. Louis: 1,067, 57 deaths. Deaths connected to the city include at least seven nursing home residents at Life Care Center in St. Louis.
St. Charles County: 587 cases, 34 deaths. The county reported two new deaths Tuesday, a woman in her 50s and a woman in her 70s. Confirmed cases connected to the county include at least 60 residents and 12 staff at Frontier Health & Rehabilitation nursing home. At least 15 residents at the nursing home with the virus have died.
Jefferson County: 266 cases, three deaths. At least 64 people at the Festus Manor Care Center nursing home in the county have tested positive for the virus.
Franklin County: 112 cases, 12 deaths. At least 34 of the cases are from Grandview Healthcare Center nursing home in Washington. At least seven of the nursing home's residents who were infected have died.
St. Clair County: 424 cases, 27 deaths. Twenty new cases and four additional deaths were reported Monday. The county's tally includes one death at Memorial Care Center in Belleville, two deaths at the BRIA of Belleville nursing home and two deaths at the Four Fountains nursing home.
Madison County: 323 cases, 19 deaths. The county reported 15 new cases Tuesday. The Illinois Department of Public Health has reported there were at least 10 deaths at the Edwardsville Care Center, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center.
Monroe County: 68 cases, 10 deaths. Nine of the 10 deaths in the county were residents at Garden Place Senior Living nursing home in Columbia.
Nationally by Tuesday afternoon, nearly 52,200 patients with the virus have died in the U.S., according to a New York Times database. More than 1 million people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19.
