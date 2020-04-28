St. Louis County COVID-19 deaths jump 19% Tuesday as toll rises in Missouri, Illinois

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis County reported a 19% increase in COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, as the death toll in both Missouri and Illinois continued to rise.

Deaths in St. Louis County connected to the pandemic rose by 25 Tuesday to 157, according to the county. Cases have been most concentrated in North County and the area surrounding Eureka. Eureka's numbers, however, are affected by an outbreak of at least 29 cases at the Marymount Manor nursing home, said Mayor Sean Flower.

In Missouri, the state's count of COVID-19 deaths, which has often lagged behind figures reported at the local level, rose by 26 Tuesday, the second-largest increase in a single day in the state after April 24, when state leaders attributed a 20% jump in deaths to a reporting lag.

By Tuesday, there have been at least 7,303 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 314 deaths in Missouri.

The average number of confirmed cases reported each day statewide over the past week is on a downward trend since peaking April 12.